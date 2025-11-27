TCS to lead Aldi South’s global digital overhaul with AI cloud ops

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deepened its long-running collaboration with ALDI SOUTH, taking on a broad technology mandate that spans infrastructure operations, application management, and modernisation. The engagement covers the retailer’s markets across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, the UK, Ireland, the US, and Australia.

Under the renewed agreement, TCS will deploy its AI-enabled Cloud Operations Solution to streamline IT operations, strengthen system stability, and optimise cyber resilience across ALDI SOUTH’s global footprint. The project also targets higher levels of automation and operational efficiency by integrating legacy environments with modern cloud-native systems.

For ALDI SOUTH, the partnership is central to maintaining reliability across markets where retail operations demand high uptime, consistent digital experiences, and resilient back-end systems.

Focus on Stability, Automation, and Future-Ready Infrastructure

With the new mandate, TCS will support ALDI SOUTH in stabilising its core systems, modernising outdated workloads, and improving the overall performance of mission-critical infrastructure. The collaboration aims to reduce operational complexity and support the retailer’s long-term digital roadmap.

Both organisations highlight automation and faster time-to-market as key priorities. The renewed partnership also aligns with ALDI SOUTH’s global strategy to simplify processes and adopt scalable digital solutions across continents.

Daniel Koch, International Technology Officer, ALDI DX, said the extended engagement reflects the company’s need for stronger digital foundations across markets. “Together, we will modernise infrastructure, drive automation, and deliver improved outcomes for our business and customers worldwide,” he said.

Abhijit Niyogi, VP and Business Unit Head, Retail – UK, EMEA and India, TCS, said the partnership strengthens TCS’s ongoing work in retail digital transformation. “By leveraging our cloud, automation, and AI capabilities, we will simplify and modernise ALDI SOUTH’s technology landscape and strengthen operational efficiency,” he noted.

TCS has operated in Germany for more than 35 years and supports large enterprises across consumer, telecom, BFSI, insurance, and hi-tech sectors. The company has over 15,000 employees serving the region and has consistently ranked high in customer satisfaction, according to independent surveys.