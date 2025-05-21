TCS secures Rs 2,903 crore order to roll out BSNL’s 4G network

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced it will be deploying a 4G mobile network for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), following the acceptance of an advance order worth Rs 2,903.22 crore on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, TCS stated that the Advance Purchase Order (APO), received on 20 May, includes the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and annual maintenance of the network infrastructure. Detailed purchase orders will follow, subject to the fulfilment of the conditions and documentation outlined in the APO.

The filing read, “We wish to inform you that the Company has, on 20 May 2025, received an add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) for Rs 2,903.22 crore inclusive of taxes from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and annual maintenance of a 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.”

According to the filing, BSNL will provide further details on the agreement in due course, pending the satisfaction of specific requirements and the submission of necessary documentation.

Advertisment

TCS CEO and Managing Director, K Krithivasan, had previously stated in January that the company’s agreement with BSNL to implement a 4G communications network was “on track”, with approximately 70,000 sites already established. Of these, around 60,000 are actively handling commercial traffic. He noted, however, that the remaining sites would be located in more remote areas, which could pose certain challenges.

This development further strengthens TCS’s position in the telecommunications sector. The company expects the deal to become a significant revenue stream, particularly in light of India’s accelerating 4G expansion and the anticipated rollout of 5G services.

After months of consecutive losses, BSNL reported a modest recovery in March, adding 49,177 users, according to figures released earlier this month by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Despite keeping its tariffs stable, the telecom provider experienced a surge in new subscribers opting for entry-level plans last year. However, the growth in customer additions slowed towards the end of 2024.