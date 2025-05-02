TCS and IBM partner to develop India’s quantum industry in Andhra Pradesh

Tata Consultancy Services and have entered into a partnership to contribute to the development of India’s quantum computing sector. Their collaboration forms part of the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s Quantum Valley Tech Park, currently under construction in Amaravati.

Advertisment

The facility will include an IBM Quantum System Two, featuring a 156-qubit Heron processor, which is expected to be the largest quantum computer in India. TCS will work with IBM to support the creation of algorithms and applications that could assist Indian industry and academic institutions in addressing complex computational problems. The initiative is intended to support the broader aim of accelerating India’s quantum computing ecosystem.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, stated that the state aims to position itself at the forefront of quantum technology through the Quantum Valley initiative. He noted the expected impact of quantum computing on various sectors over the next few decades and highlighted the involvement of industry partners, including IBM, TCS, and L&T.

Jay Gambetta, Vice President, IBM Quantum, confirmed plans to deploy the Quantum System Two at the tech park and said the collaboration with TCS is intended to support the development of quantum algorithms and applications. He added that the effort aligns with the goals of India’s National Quantum Mission.

Advertisment

Organisations based at the Quantum Valley Tech Park will be able to access IBM’s cloud-based quantum computing systems, with TCS acting as a facilitator. Once operational, the park will offer access to IBM’s 156-qubit processor via the Quantum System Two.

Dr Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer at TCS, commented on the role of hybrid computing architectures and explained that TCS is working on a software layer capable of distributing workloads across CPUs, GPUs, and quantum systems. He said TCS would contribute to the Quantum Valley Tech Park by working with industry and academia to develop applications aimed at solving computational problems.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has stated that the tech park is intended to support quantum research, provide access to hardware, and promote industry engagement. The project is expected to create skilled jobs, attract technical talent, and facilitate investment.

Advertisment

TCS’s involvement includes developing quantum use cases in areas such as life sciences, materials science, energy, supply chains, cryptography, and manufacturing. The goal is to explore applications where quantum systems could eventually offer computational advantages over traditional methods.