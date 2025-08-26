Tata Digital set to welcome new CEO Sajith Sivanandan

Sajith Sivanandan is set to be appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer of Tata Digital, media reports suggest. Effective from 1 September, this marks the third leadership change at the Tata Group’s digital arm in under two years. He is expected to assume leadership of Tata Sons’ digital division in the coming weeks. Sivanandan currently holds the position of President at Jio Mobile Digital Services.

He served as the CEO of JioHotstar before spending more than 15 years at Alphabet Inc.'s Google, where he oversaw the company's payments division, Google Pay, initially as managing director for India and then for the Asia-Pacific area. He brings extensive experience in scaling consumer internet businesses.

In February 2024, Pratik Pal, the founding CEO and architect of Tata Neu, stepped down from his role. Just 15 months later, in May 2025, his successor, Naveen Tahilyani, also resigned to take up an international position with Prudential Plc.

This leadership transition reportedly follows the resignation of former CEO Naveen Tahiliani earlier this year. Since his departure, Tata Digital has undergone significant shifts in both leadership and strategic direction, with Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran temporarily assuming operational oversight.

Sivanandan’s primary mandate will be to strengthen Tata’s position in the e-commerce, quick commerce, and digital services sectors, highly competitive arenas dominated by players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance. His appointment signals the Tata Group’s commitment to stabilising and expanding its digital ventures.