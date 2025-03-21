Tata Communications unveils Vayu cloud to transform enterprise IT with AI

Tata Communications has launched Vayu, a next-generation cloud platform designed to revolutionise enterprise IT. The new cloud fabric integrates Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), AI capabilities, security, and cloud connectivity into a unified, cost-efficient, and scalable solution for businesses.

Advertisment

A Unified Cloud Solution for Enterprises

Vayu aims to address rising cloud costs, multi-cloud complexities, and increasing AI infrastructure demands. It offers enterprises a fully integrated cloud ecosystem with transparent pricing, FinOps automation, and vendor-agnostic capabilities, ensuring seamless cloud adoption without hidden fees. With its multi-cloud flexibility, businesses can expect up to 30% cost savings while optimising workload performance.

Tata Communications claims that Vayu reduces costs by 15 - 25% as compared to other major cloud providers by eliminating data egress charges. The solution is specifically designed to streamline enterprise operations, helping businesses scale effortlessly while maintaining cost efficiency.

Advertisment

AI-Powered Capabilities and DevOps Optimisation

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption,Vayu AI Cloud provides on-demand access to high-performance NVIDIA GPUs, eliminating costly infrastructure investments for AI model training and deployment. The platform also features an AI Studio that includes an AI workbench, model garden, and responsible AI frameworks to drive AI innovation.

The platform integrates Generative AI and AIOps, enhancing automation and intelligent monitoring. AI-driven DevOps tools and advanced training platforms enable enterprises to efficiently deploy AI models while reducing complexity and operational costs. Additionally, Vayu’s PaaS services offer serverless computing, auto-scaling, managed databases, and built-in API management, streamlining enterprise application deployment.

Advertisment

Security, Compliance, and Data Protection

Security and compliance are at the core of Vayu. The platform operates with a sero-trust security framework, advanced identity and access controls, and full compliance with key regulations, including Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025, RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, and MeitY.

Businesses can rely on end-to-end data encryption, both at rest and in transit, ensuring protection against cyber threats. With precise access controls, data masking, and consent management, enterprises can maintain data integrity while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Advertisment

Industry-Specific Customisation and Sustainable Cloud Strategy

Recognising that each business has unique cloud requirements,Vayu is customisable for key industries, including government, financial services, and retail. It provides a balanced cloud strategy, enabling businesses to optimise public, private, and on-premises cloud deployments.

The sustainability aspect of Vayu also sets it apart. The platform is carbon-neutral, operating with energy-efficient data centers. Tata Communications plans to introduce direct liquid cooling technology, an advanced solution optimising heat management for high-performance computing while aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Advertisment

A Game-Changer in the Enterprise Cloud Space

With the launch of Vayu, Tata Communications expects to position itself as a leader in the evolving cloud landscape. The solution’s unified cloud approach, AI-powered capabilities, security-first architecture, and sustainability-driven model make it a powerful choice for enterprises looking to accelerate digital transformation while maintaining control over their cloud operations.