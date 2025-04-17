Tamil Nadu hosts India’s only data centre with on-site cable landing station

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a data centre provider based in India, has announced the inauguration of South India’s largest AI-ready data centre campus. The facility, located in Siruseri, Tamil Nadu, was officially opened by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M K Stalin, in the presence of the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Thiru T M Anbarasan, and the Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Dr T R B. Rajaa.

Advertisment

The project aligns with the Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to position the state as a preferred destination for data centres.The facility is a platinum-rated Green Data Centre, certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), and has been developed with an emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable practices.

The site is designed to support an eventual capacity of 130 MW. It is also currently the only data centre in India with an on-site open cable landing station, which is expected to improve global connectivity and network performance.

As part of its environmental objectives, Sify aims to power the Siruseri facility entirely with renewable energy and operate it under sustainable building management systems.

Advertisment

Raju Vegesna, Chairman and Managing Director of Sify Technologies Limited, noted that the company’s total investment has now surpassed Rs10,000 crore, from an initial commitment of Rs 2,500 crore. He stated that the development is anticipated to create employment for approximately 10,000 individuals, both directly and indirectly, as operations expand.

The new campus is intended to support AI workloads and digital-first businesses by providing scalable infrastructure and high-performance computing resources.

This development represents a further step in Sify’s broader expansion of its data centre and digital service capabilities across India.