Tadiran Telecom, DCM Shriram to manufacture IP phones in India

Israel-based unified communications provider Tadiran Telecom has partnered with India’s DCM Shriram Industries to manufacture IP phones in India. The company has committed USD 10 million to strengthen local manufacturing and innovation, with plans to introduce advanced cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) solutions in the country.

The collaboration aligns with Tadiran’s expansion strategy to tap into India’s burgeoning demand for locally produced, secure communication devices tailored for government, defence, and public-sector needs. This also marks DCM Shriram's entry into telecom equipment manufacturing.

The two companies plan to develop Class II and Class I local products that qualify for government and public-sector procurement to strengthen their foothold in the government sector. Initially, DCM Shriram would manufacture 1,00,000 IP phones annually for Tadiran under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“India represents one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly growing markets. This partnership is a key part of our strategy to deliver cutting-edge solutions while contributing to India’s digital growth,” said Moshe Mitz, Global CEO of Tadiran Telecom. He emphasised the company’s cautious market entry, noting its commitment to long-term collaboration with DCM Shriram.

“This is only the starting point, and we are strongly committed to a long-term partnership with DCM Shriram group and tapping India's immensely skilled resource pool,” Mitz stated in an informal interaction with Voice&Data. He also stated that while Tadiran is optimistic about India, additional investments, including a research and development facility, will depend on future demand and growth.

Manufacturing Partnership and India Ecosystem

The collaboration leverages Tadiran’s 60 years of technological expertise and DCM Shriram’s vast manufacturing capabilities. According to Rudra Shriram, President of DCM Shriram Industries, the collaboration underscores the group’s commitment to India’s telecom market. He also indicated that the partnership took nearly nine months to finalise, reflecting the level of planning and their commitment to driving long-term success in India.

“We aim to strategically build a robust manufacturing ecosystem by establishing teams, distribution networks, and supply chains, including warehouse and logistics,” he said. According to Shriram, the two companies have identified a manufacturing facility in Delhi to initiate production.

Shriram also indicated that the company would initially manufacture products with more than 20% local content to qualify as a Class II local supplier and gradually move to incorporate over 50% local content required from Class I suppliers. The company plans to start delivering Tadiran’s made-in-India products from January 2025.

Gaurav Dwivedi, Director and General Manager of Tadiran India, outlined plans to onboard 50 partners and resellers to support aggressive growth targets. “We aim to double our partner ecosystem and significantly increase revenue in the coming years,” he said.

The company has been operating in India since 1998 through its sales channels, expanding its presence and transitioning to a fully functional corporate entity, set up in January 2014. This growth has enabled Tadiran to introduce advanced technologies such as AI-powered contact centres, omnichannel platforms, and cloud services in India.