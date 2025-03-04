Suhora wins IN-SPACe grant to boost maritime awareness with space tech

Suhora Technologies has been awarded the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Grant-in-Aid under the ‘Announcement of Opportunity for the Marine Sector using Space Technology’ initiative. This grant will support Suhora’s efforts in advancing Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) through cutting-edge space technology solutions.

What is the IN-SPACe Seed Fund Scheme?

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) launched the Seed Fund Scheme in December 2023 to support space start-ups and small enterprises working on innovative space-based products and services. In July 2024, IN-SPACe opened a sector-specific opportunity for the marine sector, aiming to leverage space technology for ocean monitoring, maritime security, and disaster response.

This call for proposals received 45 applications, which were carefully evaluated by an expert panel of space industry leaders. The objective of this initiative is to strengthen India's blue economy by using satellite technology for real-time ocean mapping and maritime surveillance.

How Will Suhora Technologies Utilise the Grant?

Suhora Technologies specialises in Earth Observation (EO) and geospatial analytics, combining satellite imagery with AI-powered analytics to offer actionable insights. Their SaaS-based platform provides a Tasking, Exploitation, and Dissemination (TED) system, which integrates multi-sensor data, automated analytics, and real-time monitoring for maritime operations.

The company’s advanced AI-powered alerting engine is capable of:

Detecting illegal maritime activities, including dark ships and AIS anomalies.

Optimising satellite imaging for precision tracking of maritime movements.

Enhancing disaster response by providing real-time situational awareness to coastal communities and defense agencies.

Why This Matters for India’s Space and Marine Sector

The Indian space sector is rapidly evolving, with a focus on downstream applications that benefit industries like defense, logistics, and environmental monitoring. According to a report by ISpA-nasscom-Deloitte, the downstream space technology market is projected to reach $610 billion by 2031.

Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) is a key area of focus for defense and intelligence agencies, as it helps track unauthorised maritime activities and strengthen national security. With the increasing adoption of space-based surveillance, Suhora’s solutions will play a critical role in improving India's ocean monitoring capabilities.

What’s Next?

With the grant in place, Suhora Technologies plans to scale up its R&D efforts and expand the deployment of its maritime intelligence solutions. The company will continue to work closely with government agencies, defense organisations, and private enterprises to develop next-generation maritime surveillance technologies.

As IN-SPACe continues to roll out sector-specific funding opportunities, more start-ups and small enterprises are expected to contribute to India’s growing space economy, driving innovation and strengthening national capabilities.