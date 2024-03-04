STL and Nokia announce partnership for enterprise connectivity solutions and government-driven connectivity projects

Nokia announced its partnership with STL to develop and deliver cutting-edge enterprise connectivity solutions. The collaboration aims to drive innovation, enhance connectivity, and empower businesses to thrive in the digital era. Enterprises need to efficiently deploy solutions for data centers and hyperscalers. STL and Nokia will address the emerging requirements of enterprises across multiple industry verticals to focus on use cases for superior customer experience like multi-service premise edge connectivity intelligent premises, and predictive operations. The combined solutions will strengthen enterprise networks, providing high-speed, high availability, low-latency connections for applications such as 5G, IoT, augmented reality, data center interconnect, supply chain efficiency, real-time data analytics, and Gen AI use cases.

The partnership will also focus on government driven connectivity projects by capitalizing on Nokia’s market leading B2B technology portfolio and STL’s system integration capabilities. STL will offer state-of-the-art connectivity solutions for the core infrastructure along with Managed Services, while Nokia will offer next-generation networking solutions for IP and Optical networks.

The collaboration will also accelerate the Industry 4.0 revolution and its transformative potential for enterprises. By leveraging these solutions, businesses can gain a competitive edge and drive transformation with disruptive technologies.

Praveen Cherian, CEO of Global Services Business at STL, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Nokia. STL's extensive experience in connectivity solutions, coupled with Nokia's technological strength in 5G and IoT, creates a synergy that has the potential to redefine enterprise connectivity and transform industries. Together, we envision empowering enterprises to reach their full potential.”

Vinish Bawa, Head of Enterprise and Webscale business in India at Nokia, said: “This partnership with STL is aligned with our commitment to accelerate digital transformation across industries and governments. With STL's extensive expertise in end-to-end network solutions and Nokia’s experience in deploying mission critical networks, we are well-positioned to redefine enterprise connectivity in India.”