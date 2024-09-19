Spirent unveils ddvanced Wi-Fi testing for ISPs and equipment makers

Spirent Communications, provider in test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, made significant improvements to Spirent Communications' Octobox Wi-Fi testing solutions.These improvements are intended to meet the changing requirements of equipment manufacturers and Internet service providers (ISPs).With the introduction of Wi-Fi 7 and the growing number of connected devices, Wi-Fi is continuing to evolve quickly, and Spirent guarantees that its testing platforms are dependable, high-performance connectivity for both businesses and consumers.

New pre-configured automated testbeds created especially to thoroughly test access points, devices, and mesh systems for Wi-Fi 7 are claimed to be a significant addition to the Octobox portfolio. Claimed to be the world's first isolated-chamber testbed created especially for testing, validating, and optimizing the performance of consumer endpoint devices connected to Wi-Fi 7 has been developed by Octobox, building on previous configurable configurations. This testbed is said to revolutionize testing for a variety of devices, from phones and VR goggles to refrigerators and drones.

Furthermore, Spirent claimed to have created a setup especially for testing mesh networks, a significant development in Wi-Fi technology. Faster backhaul lines are one particular area where Wi-Fi 7's benefits can be especially helpful: mesh backhaul testing. The testing method makes sure that overall performance in a mesh network stays stable and dependable even as more devices join and function inside it. To make sure mesh networks can manage the demands of numerous devices and offer seamless coverage, testing for throughput and resilience is essential.

"With the rapid evolution of Wi-Fi technology, our advanced testing solutions ensure that ISPs can deliver robust, high-performance connectivity across complex mesh networks and a growing number of end devices,” said James Kimery, Vice President of Product Management with Spirent’s Test & Assurance business. “By addressing the unique challenges of Wi-Fi 7 for each key focus area, we empower ISPs to provide seamless, reliable service while reducing support costs and enhancing customer satisfaction," he added.

In accordance with the company, Octobox is the only platform capable of thoroughly testing the strict Wi-Fi 7 standards, which does so by describing the special features of Wi-Fi 7 both today and in the future as the requirements and associated test cases change. Octobox combines the most advanced automation software with high performance instrumentation and analysis capabilities to create a controlled environment that replicates real-world conditions. Its modular design allows for easy upgrades and the ability to emulate multiple devices or stations. With Octobox, setting up Wi-Fi 7 tests is made easier, testing takes less time, and it is more repeatable, all of which lead to useful business results.