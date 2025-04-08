SITA and NEC collaborate to advance digital identity in aviation

SITA, a provider of air transport technology and border management solutions, and NEC Corporation (NEC), a company specialising in biometric authentication technologies, have entered into an agreement aimed at advancing the adoption of digital identity technology in the travel sector.

As part of this collaboration, NEC joins SITA’s Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open, interoperable framework designed to enable real-time digital identity verification by connecting various systems. Developed in partnership with Indicio, the ecosystem removes the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers, with the goal of simplifying implementation for airports, airlines, and government agencies.

At the centre of the ecosystem is the Trust Network, which defines how digital credentials are securely shared on a global scale.Developed with a privacy-by-design approach, it enables individuals to manage their data, including deciding when and with whom to share their credentials. The framework is designed to maintain a strong focus on data security and privacy, ensuring that personal information remains under the control of the traveller.

According to the SITA Air Transport IT Insights 2024, 28% of airlines and 43% of airports are planning to implement biometric identity management solutions within the next 12 months, reflecting increased demand for interoperable systems. A lack of standardisation has been identified as a barrier to broader adoption. The collaboration between SITA and NEC aims to address this through the provision of a scalable framework for secure identity exchange.

Jeremy Springall, Senior Vice President of Borders at SITA, commented,“with NEC’s expertise in biometrics and SITA’s existing global infrastructure of biometric touchpoints, this collaboration is intended to support the wider implementation of digital identity in the travel sector.

Nanaumi Nagamine, Senior Director of the DID Department at NEC, added,“NEC has a long history of innovation in identity technologies. Through our continued work with SITA, we aim to support secure and seamless travel experiences at airports globally. This collaboration is expected to contribute to the development of standardised and trusted digital identity framework.”

By addressing interoperability challenges, the joint effort between SITA and NEC seeks to support greater use of digital identities in travel, with the objective of reducing congestion, improving operational security, and enhancing passenger experience.