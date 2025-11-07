Singtel sells 0.8% Airtel stake to raise SGD 1.5 billion

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel) announced that it had raised about SGD 1.5 billion through a private placement to institutional investors, reducing its direct ownership in regional partner Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) by roughly 0.8 per cent. The transaction, which generated strong investor demand, highlights confidence in Airtel’s long-term outlook. Singtel stated on Friday, 7 November 2025, that the sale is expected to result in a gain of approximately SGD 1.1 billion.

Group Chief Financial Officer Arthur Lang explained that the sale aligns with Singtel’s broader strategy to streamline its investment portfolio and enhance shareholder value through disciplined capital management. “We’ve been working in close coordination with Bharti Enterprises to gradually balance our effective ownership in Airtel. These transactions enable us to realise value at appropriate times while maintaining a substantial interest in Airtel and reaffirming our commitment to India’s fast-growing digital economy,” he said.

Lang added that Singtel’s ongoing capital management efforts have so far generated SGD 5.6 billion, surpassing half of its updated mid-term asset recycling target of SGD 9 billion. “This approach provides us with greater financial flexibility to strengthen our balance sheet, invest in digital infrastructure and services, and continue supporting sustainable dividend growth,” he noted.

In May 2025, Singtel increased its asset recycling goal from SGD 6 billion to SGD 9 billion after surpassing half of the initial target within a year. The company said that proceeds from divestments would be directed towards its dividend and share buyback programmes, as well as funding future expansion. Following this latest transaction, Singtel’s stake in Airtel stands at 27.5 per cent, valued at approximately SGD 51 billion.