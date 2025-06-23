Sinch launches ‘Sinch Hub’ to streamline enterprise communication across India

Sinch has announced the launch of Sinch Hub in India, a centralised platform designed to streamline how enterprises communicate with customers across multiple channels. Built to manage regulatory compliance and customer engagement at scale, the new platform consolidates communication services like SMS, WhatsApp, Email, RCS, Voice, and push notifications into a single interface.

The rollout comes as Indian enterprises face growing challenges in delivering seamless, consistent, and regulated customer experiences across a fragmented messaging ecosystem. Industries such as banking, e-commerce, and utilities are under pressure to manage rising volumes of communication while navigating strict regulations and customer expectations for personalised, real-time interactions.

Sinch Hub addresses these issues by offering unified APIs, automation tools, and a central configuration layer that manages routing, vendor integrations, and fallback logic. It enforces local regulations through built-in features like user consent management, message frequency control, blacklist filters, and support for Do-Not-Call (DNC) compliance.

Nitin Singhal, Managing Director of Sinch India, said that Sinch Hub gives enterprises the infrastructure they need to meet evolving regulatory and business demands without overhauling their existing systems. “This means every message is delivered with precision, security, and a personal touch—even in a multi-vendor environment,” he said.

The platform’s real-time dashboards provide a consolidated view of communication performance, showing delivery rates, customer engagement, and channel-specific metrics in a single interface. It also includes automated message conversion, which adjusts content formats based on the delivery channel without requiring updates to the source system.

Sinch Hub supports deployment both on-premises and in the cloud and is designed with disaster recovery and scalability built in. This makes it suitable for businesses seeking resilient infrastructure to support uninterrupted communication.

Sinch currently supports more than 175,000 businesses globally, providing messaging and voice solutions to some of the world’s largest technology and service firms. With Sinch Hub now available in India, the company is positioning itself to support large-scale, compliant customer communication in one of the world’s fastest-digitising markets.



