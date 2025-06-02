Sinch India launches 'Sinch Converse' a CPaaS solution for MSMEs

In an effort aimed at India’s fast-growing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, Sinch India rolled out Sinch Converse, a new omnichannel customer engagement platform designed to help small businesses simplify communication, scale operations, and boost customer satisfaction without needing complex IT systems. The platform is now available for MSMEs across India, with cloud-based deployment ensuring pan-India accessibility.

Sinch Converse is a Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solution built to allow businesses to manage interactions across multiple channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, and RCS, from a single, easy-to-use dashboard. The platform is part of Sinch’s broader strategy to enable digital-first transformation for MSMEs by offering enterprise-grade tools in a simplified, accessible format.

Targeting India’s 60 million-plus MSMEs, the platform is designed for businesses looking to grow their customer base, streamline operations, and improve engagement without investing in expensive or complicated technology. From local retailers and service providers to small manufacturers, Sinch Converse aims to be the go-to tool for customer communications.

As digital becomes the standard for doing business in India, MSMEs are under increasing pressure to meet customer expectations for instant, personalised interactions. However, many lack the resources or technical expertise to deploy complex communication systems. Sinch Converse removes those barriers by offering pre-integrated tools that work out of the box.

Businesses can use Sinch Converse to automate key communication workflows, from lead generation and customer service to post-sale follow-ups. The platform offers features like real-time chat responses, live agent handovers, FAQ bots, in-chat payments, and order tracking. An in-built analytics engine provides a 360-degree view of customer behavior, allowing for smarter decisions without needing third-party software.

With its plug-and-play approach, Sinch Converse reduces the cost and complexity traditionally associated with scaling up customer engagement, making it ideal for time-strapped and resource-constrained small businesses.