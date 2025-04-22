Sinch appoints Suphal Mehrotra as chief revenue officer for India business

Sinch, a company developing digital customer communications through its Digital Customer Communications Cloud, has announced the appointment of Suphal Mehrotra as Chief Revenue Officer for its India business.

With nearly 30 years of experience in building B2B enterprises, Suphal brings a track record of driving growth, leading large-scale business transformations, and fostering customer-centric cultures across well-established names in the telecommunications sector.

In his new role, Suphal will oversee Sinch’s revenue strategy in India, with a focus on strengthening enterprise relationships, promoting commercial innovation, and identifying new areas for growth.

Most recently, at Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd, he led the development of the enterprise business division, delivering notable revenue growth and expanding the company’s reach across key markets.

“We are pleased to welcome Suphal to the Sinch leadership team,” said Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Sinch India. “His strategic vision, customer-focused approach, and experience in leading revenue-oriented teams will be instrumental as we advance our growth in India,” Singhal added.

Commenting on his appointment, Suphal Mehrotra said,“I’m pleased to join Sinch at a time of significant change within the communications and customer engagement industry. A customer-first mindset, effective collaboration, and a motivated team are essential for success. I look forward to working alongside our teams and partners to create value and deliver impact.”

This appointment reflects Sinch’s intent to strengthen its leadership team and expand its footprint in high-growth markets.