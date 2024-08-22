Sify Technologies Appoints Sharad Agarwal as CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd

Sify Technologies Limited, India’s leading provider of Digital ICT solutions with a global footprint, has announced the appointment of Mr Sharad Agarwal as the Chief Executive Officer of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited. This strategic appointment underscores Sify’s commitment to expanding its influence and leadership in the data centre domain, a critical pillar of its comprehensive ICT services.

Advertisment

Sharad Agarwal brings to Sify a wealth of experience that spans across multiple sectors, including e-commerce, logistics, retail, cloud computing, and data centre operations. His career is marked by a blend of technopreneurship, sales acumen, and project management expertise, making him an ideal leader to drive Sify’s data centre strategy forward. Before joining Sify, Sharad played a pivotal role at Vantage, where he spearheaded the development of their data centre business. His previous tenure at Amazon Web Services, where he managed capacity delivery across the APAC region, further cements his credentials as a seasoned industry veteran.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Raju Vegesna, Chairman of Sify Technologies, stated, “Sharad’s entrepreneurial spirit and extensive managerial experience across the APAC data centre landscape make him a valuable asset to Sify. His insights and proven track record will be instrumental in advancing our strategic objectives, driving operational excellence, and reinforcing our leadership in the industry.”

Sharad Agarwal expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “Sify’s remarkable evolution as a Data Centre leader is a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence. My focus will be on maximising Sify’s potential across the entire ICT value chain, driving strategic growth, and enhancing operational efficiency. Together, we will deliver cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders.”

Advertisment

Sify Technologies, a Fortune India 500 company, has established itself as India’s most comprehensive ICT service provider, with cloud solutions at the core of its portfolio. The company’s infrastructure, which includes state-of-the-art data centres and the largest MPLS network in India, positions it as the preferred partner for businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises. Sify’s services extend across 1,700 cities in India and have a significant international presence in North America, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

This leadership change signals a renewed focus on scaling Sify’s data centre operations, which are integral to its broader mission of driving digital transformation in India and beyond. With Sharad Agarwal at the helm, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited is poised to set new benchmarks in the industry, further solidifying its position as a leader in digital infrastructure.