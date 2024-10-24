Sify launches CloudInfinit+AI platform for GPU cloud services

Sify Technologies has announced the launch of its GPU Cloud platform, CloudInfinit+AI, during the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, India. This platform introduces GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) to enable enterprises to access advanced Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) through a pay-as-you-go model.

CloudInfinit+AI is designed to support industries requiring high-performance computing, including machine learning, deep learning, data analytics, scientific simulations, and rendering. Traditionally, these tasks demand significant computational power, often necessitating costly investments in GPU infrastructure. With this cloud-based solution, Sify aims to eliminate the need for large capital outlay by offering GPU resources on a scalable and subscription-based model. This is expected to democratise access to powerful computing, making it available to a wider range of users, from startups and small businesses to larger enterprises.

Key features of CloudInfinit+AI include the ability for users to scale their GPU resources according to their specific needs. This flexibility helps businesses manage varying workloads more efficiently without the need to invest in physical hardware. Furthermore, the service is cost-effective, providing high-performance computing capabilities at a fraction of the cost of owning and maintaining GPUs. This cloud offering is expected to spur innovation by giving companies, regardless of size, access to the tools needed to develop and refine artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven applications.

Vijay Bellam, Chief Product Officer at Sify, emphasised the significance of this launch in the company’s digital transformation efforts. “CloudInfinit+AI is a critical milestone for Sify as we continue to expand our portfolio. With this launch, we are also the first service provider in India to achieve NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification,” said Bellam. He added that the platform supports hybrid cloud deployments, offering low-latency interconnects to hyperscale clouds and cloud-adjacent high-density colocation, which will benefit a wide array of AI workloads.

This launch reinforces Sify's commitment to providing cutting-edge digital solutions across India and beyond.