Sify launches AI-Ready data centre campus in Noida

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a data centre provider in India, has announced that its Noida 02 AI-ready Data Centre Campus, the largest in North India, is now operational. The facility was inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharad Agarwal, CEO of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, stated, “The Sify Noida 02 Data Centre campus marks a significant step in strengthening India’s AI and digital infrastructure. This facility is now ready for commercial operations and is aligned with India's AI mission and digital transformation objectives.”

The facility consists of three scalable towers, designed for both horizontal and vertical expansion, with a total capacity exceeding 130 MW and a dedicated on-premise 220 KV substation. Noida 01 and Noida 02 are securely interconnected through four diverse fibre paths, ensuring direct connectivity to hyperscalers, OTT platforms, and cloud connect nodes. The campus incorporates multiple security layers, including ten levels of access control from the entry gate to individual cages.

