Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth, Advancing India’s journey to Gaganyaan

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS), is back on Earth. His 18-day mission aboard the orbital outpost as part of the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) crew wrapped up 15 July 2025, with a smooth splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, just off the coast of California. His safe return marked a pivotal moment for India, bringing the nation’s ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight program significantly closer to reality.

Advertisment

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying Shukla and his three international crewmates – Commander Peggy Whitson, ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu – undocked from the ISS on July 14. The journey back to Earth took about 22.5 hours. It involved careful orbital adjustments, a deorbit burn, and a re-entry through Earth’s atmosphere, before the capsule parachuted into the ocean.

During his time on the ISS, Shukla worked through a packed schedule of scientific experiments. The Ax-4 mission involved over 60 advanced research investigations. Crucially for India, at least seven of these experiments were specifically designed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This hands-on work provided vital data and experience directly benefiting India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Beyond the science, Shukla's mission was a powerful display of international teamwork and outreach. As a Group Captain and test pilot with the Indian Air Force, and the mission pilot for Ax-4, his presence on the ISS was significant. He is only the second Indian to travel to space, following Rakesh Sharma in 1984. This mission highlighted India's growing role in global space exploration. During a farewell ceremony aboard the ISS, Shukla expressed his thanks to ISRO, his international crewmates, and the Indian public. He famously echoed Rakesh Sharma's words, stating, "India is still saare jahan se accha," describing India from space as "ambitious, fearless, confident, and proud."

Advertisment

After splashdown, Shukla and his crewmates went to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. He will now begin a week-long rehabilitation program under the close watch of flight surgeons, helping his body re-adapt to Earth's gravity. This post-mission assessment will include detailed medical and psychological evaluations, covering his physical condition, balance, reflexes, and heart health. The insights gained here are critical. They will directly inform ISRO's plans for Gaganyaan, helping them fine-tune astronaut training, medical protocols, and overall mission preparation for India's own space-bound crew.