SBI joins BSNL as new payment gateway partner for secure transactions

SBI (State Bank of India) has reportedly been added as a new payment gateway partner by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). This implies that any transaction made on the official BSNL platform will pass via the SBI payment gateway. Why is this important? Due to the fact that the transactions will be secure and pass via a portal that is likely to handle nearly all of them with very little failure rate.

This is a significant move by BSNL that would provide customers peace of mind that their data, transactions, and everything associated with them are secure.Customers can recharge with BSNL using the Self Care mobile app and the company's official website. Customers can now pay while on the road using a variety of methods, including their UPI IDs, online banking, debit and credit bank cards, and wallets.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-based consulting firm, was recently hired by BSNL. Since then, the state-run telco has created a new website, changed its logo, and introduced an AI assistant bot to help users who visit its website. The decision by BSNL to collaborate with SBI would also contribute to the telco's operations becoming more safe and up to date for its customers.

In addition, BSNL is introducing new services to its clientele.These services include Direct-to-Device (D2D), SIM kiosks, IFTV (fiber-based live TV services), and more. BSNL would strengthen its activities to provide fierce competition to the commercial telecoms as 4G is soon to be launched and expanded throughout the nation.

BSNL's user addition

Recent monthly data by TRAI came as a surprise as state-owned BSNL showed net additions of about 8.5 lakh mobile users in September, while private telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea collectively lost over one crore wireless subscribers.

In comparison to the previous month, Reliance Jio lost 79.69 lakh mobile subscribers in September, followed by Bharti Airtel (14.34 lakh users) and Vodafone Idea (15.53 lakh users).

8.49 lakh new customers joined Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) wireless subscriber base. In September, Reliance Jio has 46.37 crore wireless subscribers, compared to 38.34 crore for Bharti Airtel. As of September 2024,Vodafone Idea had 21.24 crore wireless users.With its September growth, BSNL now has 9.18 crore subscribers.