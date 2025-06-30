SatSure and Dhruva Space partner to launch end-to-end EO services

Bengaluru-based SatSure and Dhruva Space, two of India’s fastest-rising space-tech firms, are coming together to offer a fully integrated Earth Observation-as-a-Service (EOaaS) platform. The collaboration is designed to consolidate upstream and downstream capabilities, from payload development and satellite launch to ground station support and industry-specific analytics.

This partnership is set to create a single-window solution for customers looking for high-quality EO data, without needing to navigate multiple vendors or international supply chains.

“This partnership is poised to boost our sovereign EO capabilities and create a complete package for end customers,” said Prateep Basu, Founder & CEO of SatSure.

From factory floor to data dashboard

The alliance leverages KaleidEO, SatSure’s wholly-owned subsidiary, which recently completed successful qualification tests for its high-resolution optical and multi-spectral payloads. These sensors are critical to generating analysis-ready data for use in agriculture, finance, disaster response, utilities, and defence.

Dhruva Space, on the other hand, brings in its small satellite platforms, launch integration services, and a newly developed spacecraft manufacturing hub, a 280,000 square-foot facility in Hyderabad, reportedly India’s largest private satellite integration centre. The plant can handle spacecraft weighing up to 500 kg and supports end-to-end operations including assembly, integration, and testing.

“We are building a vertically integrated, sovereign space ecosystem that bridges satellite platforms with actionable intelligence,” said Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO of Dhruva Space.

Earth Observation is no longer a niche capability. From crop insurance in India to wildfire detection in Australia and infrastructure monitoring in Europe, geospatial intelligence is seeing growing adoption across industries and governments. However, access remains fragmented, especially in developing markets.

With this partnership, SatSure and Dhruva Space are betting on the demand for a “one-stop shop” EO service, delivered entirely through Indian-built infrastructure and platforms. Their collaboration offers not just data, but insights—packaged with analytics, edge processing, and tailored applications for each sector.

Backed by scale, built for speed

While SatSure focuses on building demand-driven applications for non-traditional space users, Dhruva Space is expanding the supply side. Its new manufacturing facility in Telangana is expected to drastically reduce mission timelines by streamlining satellite production and testing under one roof.

Together, the firms aim to cut dependency on international vendors and enable faster deployment of space-based assets tailored for Indian and global markets. The result is a more agile, accessible, and cost-effective EOaaS model.