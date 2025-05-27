Sanchar Mitra Scheme unveiled as India enhances digital infrastructure and security

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday launched the Sanchar Mitra Scheme with the aim of strengthening the relationship between the public and the telecom sector. “India is undergoing a systemic, structural, and indigenous transformation,” he stated. He further announced that India is now prioritising telecom consumer protection in the digital economy. This shift comes after the country showcased its strength in domestic communications manufacturing, the rollout of 5G, and securing a position among the top six nations filing patents for 6G technology.

Highlighting the transition from physical infrastructure to digital connectivity, Scindia said, “As we move from traditional road networks to the digital highway of telecommunications, now present throughout our nation , our responsibility extends beyond service provision. We must also ensure the safety of every citizen.”

He noted that private sector companies are implementing ‘Kavach’ solutions to protect consumers from spam and cyber fraud. Additionally, the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) Sanchar Sathi portal has deactivated approximately 3.4 crore fraudulent mobile connections, acting as a vital safeguard.

The Sanchar Mitra initiative aims to create a broader network of youth serving as digital ambassadors. Student volunteers will gain exposure to new telecom technologies and DoT initiatives, in addition to participating in public awareness campaigns. This hands-on experience is designed to spark interest in telecom research and enhance employment readiness in the sector.

“This is a holistic approach to our digital ecosystem, a nationwide strategy to safeguard the digital security of every individual,” he added.

Speaking on the progress in domestic telecom manufacturing and the launch of 5G, he said, “We walked shoulder-to-shoulder with the world on 5G. And we will lead the world in 6G. Today, India ranks among the top six countries filing for 6G patents. I am confident that from now until the World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027, where decisions on spectrum allocation for 6G will be made, Indian entrepreneurs, businesses, and innovators will ensure that India takes the lead in the next technological revolution.”

He emphasised that India’s focus extends beyond manufacturing and service coverage; it is equally committed to protecting the interests and safety of every telecom consumer. Scindia also confirmed that the India Mobile Congress 2025 will be held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi from 8–11 October 2025.