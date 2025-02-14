Safer Internet India coalition launched to strengthen digital trust

As India’s digital adoption surges, a group of leading tech and telecom companies has come together to launch the Safer Internet India (SII) Coalition. This industry-driven initiative aims to combat online fraud, promote responsible AI use, and safeguard vulnerable users, ensuring a safer and more inclusive digital ecosystem.

The coalition brings together major players, including Airtel, BOOM, Dream Sports, Fortinet, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Newschecker, Shiprocket, Truecaller, Vodafone Idea, and Zupee. Their collective efforts will focus on cyber threat mitigation, digital awareness, and industry-wide collaboration to tackle increasing online risks.

With India becoming the world’s second most cyber-attacked country post-COVID, the growing digital landscape presents both opportunities and threats. Cybercriminals are evolving, targeting first-time internet users and digital natives alike. The next wave of internet users—estimated at 600 million—faces heightened risks, making this initiative a crucial step toward online safety.

Airtel’s Chief Regulatory Officer, Rahul Vatts, highlighted the company’s commitment to security, citing the launch of India’s first SPAM-fighting network in 2024, which detects over 1 million spammers daily. He emphasised Airtel’s dedication to a safer digital space.

Shivnath Thukral, Vice President of Public Policy at Meta India, stressed the need for industry-wide collaboration to fight online scams. “This coalition will multiply efforts in scam prevention, user awareness, and responsible digital innovation,” he said.

Microsoft’s Group General Counsel, Jyoti Pawar, pointed out India’s rapid adoption of GenAI, stating that security efforts must evolve alongside new technologies. Truecaller’s CEO, Rishit Jhunjunwala, underscored the importance of community-driven solutions in fighting fraud and building trust in digital communication.

SII will focus on information sharing, awareness campaigns, and early threat detection, working closely with government agencies and civil society organisations to combat cyber threats effectively. Koan Advisory Group, a public policy firm, will act as the secretariat for the coalition.

With nearly a billion broadband users and rising cyber threats, SII’s launch marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward a safer digital future.