Reliance plans AI data center in Assam, pledges Rs 50,000 Cr investment

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) intends to build an AI-ready data centre in Assam with the goal of improving the fields of agriculture, healthcare, and education. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of RIL, promised to spend Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years and called the state a "land of growth opportunities."

Advertisment

Assamese youth will have access to tens of thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities because to these five massive projects, Ambani remarked.

"Assam is still referred to as the Tea Paradise because to the popularity of its tea. I have no doubt that the world would recognise Assam as a Technological Paradise in the upcoming years and decades. The tech-savvy young people of Assam will redefine artificial intelligence. AI will refer to both artificial intelligence and Assam intelligence in the ensuing decades, Ambani further stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the Advantage Assam 2.0 conference, where Mukesh Ambani gave a speech outlining five major focus areas for Assam: green energy, agricultural and food processing, retail, hospitality and tourism, and artificial intelligence and technology.

Advertisment

"Reliance pledged to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Assam during the previous summit in 2018." "In the coming years, Reliance will more than quadruple this investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years" across the five priority areas, Ambani added, adding that our investment in the state has now surpassed Rs 12,000 crore.



Assam's technological and artificial intelligence readiness is among RIL's top objective. At the Advantage Assam Summit 2025 on Tuesday, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani stated, "We see Assam's digital transformation as a noble and patriotic mission."

He further added, "Jio has introduced 5G-Yukt in Assam in addition to 2G-Mukt. We are extremely appreciative of the Assamese people's heartfelt adoption of Jio. We will now install high-performance computing infrastructure after constructing top-notch connectivity infrastructure.

Ambani concluded by saying that Reliance will build an AI-ready data centre in Assam that will benefit students with AI-assisted teachers, patients with AI-assisted doctors, agriculture with AI-assisted farmers, and Assam's youth with AI-assisted learning and earning from home.