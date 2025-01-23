Reliance Jio strengthens lead in wireless and wireline markets

In November 2024, Reliance Jio (Jio) was the only telecom operator to gain wireless subscribers, while Bharti Airtel (Airtel), BSNL/MTNL, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) experienced losses, according to TRAI's Telecom Subscription Data as of 30 November 2024. The data shows there were 1,148.65 million wireless customers at the end of November 2024, a decrease from 1,150.42 million at the end of October 2024, representing a 0.15% monthly decline.

Advertisment

Reliance Jio was the sole telecommunications service provider to record an increase in wireless subscribers, adding 1.21 million (1,212,536) users during November 2024. In contrast, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 1.14 million (1,136,785) and 1.5 million (1,502,255) wireless users, respectively. Public sector operators BSNL and MTNL also saw declines, losing 344,473 and 2,720 wireless subscribers, respectively.

As of 30 November 2024, private access service providers accounted for 91.80% of the wireless market, while the two public sector operators, BSNL and MTNL, collectively held an 8.20% market share. Reliance Jio led with 461.23 million wireless subscribers and a 40.15% market share. Bharti Airtel followed with 384.27 million subscribers and a 33.45% market share. Vodafone Idea held an 18.19% share with 208.98 million subscribers, BSNL accounted for 8.03% with 92.05 million subscribers, and MTNL held 0.17% with 1.9 million subscribers.

In terms of wireless broadband, Reliance Jio had 465.10 million users, Bharti Airtel 280.76 million, Vodafone Idea 124.78 million, and BSNL 32.68 million as of 30 November 2024.

Advertisment

Share of the Wired Market

By the end of November 2024, there were 38.50 million wireline subscribers, up from 37.79 million at the end of October 2024, marking a net increase of 0.72 million and a monthly growth rate of 1.89%. BSNL (with 6,088,450 subscribers) lost 9,355 subscribers, MTNL (2,054,160 subscribers) lost 9,988, and APSFL (634,544 subscribers) lost 2,264. Collectively, these three public sector providers accounted for 22.80% of the wireline market as of 30 November 2024.

Reliance Jio maintained its dominance in the wireline segment with 16,299,428 customers and a 42.33% market share, having added 614,490 new subscribers during the month. Bharti Airtel held a 25.15% share with 9,684,633 subscribers and gained 142,202 users. Vodafone Idea, with 852,107 wireline subscribers, recorded a 2.21% market share and added 4,012 subscribers.

Advertisment

Active Wireless Subscribers

According to TRAI, 1,060.63 million of the 1,148.65 million wireless users were active on the peak VLR (Visitor Location Register) day in November 2024. Airtel had the highest VLR percentage at 98.99%, followed by Reliance Jio at 96.96%, Vodafone Idea at 84.65%, BSNL at 60.34%, and MTNL at 25.51%. VLR data is used to measure the number of active wireless subscribers.