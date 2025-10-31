Reliance and Google partner to bring free Gemini AI Pro to Jio users

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), through its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to provide Jio’s young customers with free access to Google Gemini AI Pro. Announced on 30 October 2025, this initiative marks a major step towards Jio’s goal of democratising artificial intelligence (AI) for millions of Indians.

In a joint statement, the companies described the collaboration as a “strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across India, empowering consumers, enterprises, and developers in line with Reliance’s AI for All vision.” The partnership will combine Google’s advanced AI technology with Reliance’s extensive connectivity infrastructure and digital ecosystem to make AI tools more widely accessible and strengthen India’s digital foundation.

RIL stated,“Jio is advancing its commitment to bring advanced AI to 500 million Indians this Diwali, starting with Jio’s youth segment. This unique, time-limited initiative offers Jio’s most active user base an 18-month subscription to Google’s premium AI services – an unprecedented value proposition.”

Free Gemini AI Pro access for Jio users

Jio customers aged between 18 and 25 who hold active 5G Unlimited Plans, starting at Rs 349 (both prepaid and postpaid), will be eligible for free access to Gemini AI Pro for 18 months, a package valued at Rs 35,100. Eligible users can activate the subscription via the “Claim Now” banner in the MyJio app from 30 October 2025.

According to RIL, "Reflecting Jio’s commitment to empowering India’s youth, the rollout will begin with early access for users aged 18 to 25 on unlimited 5G plans and will quickly expand to include all Jio customers across the country.”

Gemini AI Pro users will gain access to Google’s most advanced AI features, including the Gemini 2.5 Pro model with Deep Research and limited video generation via Veo 3 Fast. The subscription also includes 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Photos, Drive, and Gmail, as well as enhanced AI tools such as Flow, Whisk, Gemini Code Assist, Gemini CLI, and NotebookLM. Improved image creation through Nano Banana and deeper Gemini integration across Gmail, Docs, and Vids will enhance both creativity and productivity.

The free access will remain valid for 18 months, provided users maintain an eligible Jio 5G plan. Existing paid Gemini Pro subscribers can opt to transition to the “Google AI Pro- Powered by Jio” plan once their current subscription ends.

RIL added that the offer is “specifically designed for Jio’s youth segment (up to 25 years of age), ensuring that the next generation of India’s innovators and leaders can access cutting-edge digital tools.”

Expanding Gemini Enterprise for Indian businesses

The partnership also extends to the enterprise segment, with Reliance Intelligence becoming a strategic go-to-market partner for Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of Gemini Enterprise by Indian businesses.

According to Reliance, “Gemini Enterprise is a unified, next-generation AI platform that provides every employee with access to Google’s AI capabilities across workflows. It enables teams to build, deploy, and operate AI agents securely and efficiently.”

Reliance Intelligence will also develop and offer its own pre-built AI agents within Gemini Enterprise, providing enterprises with a broader selection of tools from both Google and third-party providers.

“Reliance Intelligence aims to make intelligent services accessible to 1.45 billion Indians,” said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. “Our vision is to make India not only AI-enabled but AI-empowered. Through long-term partnerships with strategic allies such as Google, we aspire to ensure that every individual and business can use intelligent tools to innovate, create, and grow.”

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai commented, “Reliance has been a longstanding partner in advancing India’s digital future. Together, we’ve brought affordable internet access and smartphones to millions. Now, we’re taking this collaboration into the era of artificial intelligence. With this announcement, consumers, businesses, and developers across India will gain access to Google’s most advanced AI capabilities. I’m excited to see how our partnership continues to expand AI accessibility across the country.”