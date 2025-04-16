Realme partners with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture AIoT devices in India

Realme has announced a manufacturing partnership with Optiemus Electronics to produce its next-generation Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) devices in India. The collaboration is aimed at bolstering domestic production of , including earphones, smartwatches, and tablets in line with the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiatives.

The Company also informed that production is already underway at Optiemus Electronics’ facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The first production off the line is the Realme Buds T200 Lite, which features Dual Mic AI Deep Call Noise Cancellation and DNN voice recognition.

Realme and Optiemus plan to manufacture up to five million AIoT devices annually under this partnership. Key products, such as the Buds T200 series, Buds Wireless, and Buds Air, will be manufactured locally. The initiative will also focus on sourcing critical components locally within India, including printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), batteries, cables, and chargers, to strengthen the supply chain and support cost efficiency..

In addition to catering to domestic demand, Realme is also evaluating export opportunities, positioning India as a manufacturing and innovation hub for smart devices. The venture is expected to create over 2,000 jobs, contributing to the development of a skilled electronics workforce.

This collaboration reflects a strategic shift among consumer tech brands in India, extending localisation efforts beyond smartphones to include the broader AIoT and smart devices ecosystem. It signals a growing commitment to innovation, self-reliance, and export-oriented growth in AIoT technology.