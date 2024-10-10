Ratan Tata: The guiding star that illuminated Indian industry

Ratan Tata, the visionary Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at 86 at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He had been in critical condition and under intensive care due to age-related health issues, having earlier mentioned that he was undergoing routine medical investigations. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian business, with a legacy that transcends borders, touching lives through his leadership, philanthropy, and ethical business practices.

The Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning to honour Tata's memory. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the national tricolour would be flown at half-mast on government offices across the state on 10th October as a tribute. Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts in South Mumbai from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where people can pay their respects, and his last rites will be performed later on 10 October in Worli. Among the dignitaries paying their final respects will be Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reflecting the national significance of Tata’s legacy.

Building a Global Powerhouse

Born on 28 December 1937, Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata, after his parents separated when he was just 10. Though born into the illustrious Tata family, Ratan Tata’s journey was characterised by humility and dedication. After studying architecture at Cornell University and pursuing a management course at Harvard Business School, he returned to India in 1961 and joined Tata Steel. In what would become a hallmark of his leadership style, he began his career on the shop floor, learning the business from the ground up. This hands-on approach later symbolised his deep connection with employees across all levels of the Tata Group.

Tata’s ascent to leadership came in 1991 when he succeeded JRD Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons. At the time, the Tata Group was a sprawling conglomerate of over 100 mostly India-centric companies with a relatively modest global presence. Under his stewardship, Tata transformed the group into an international powerhouse, acquiring global brands like Tetley in 2000, Corus in 2007, and Jaguar Land Rover in 2008. These landmark acquisitions were pivotal in positioning Tata Group as a global player in industries as diverse as tea, steel, and automobiles, further solidifying its reputation on the world stage.

One of Tata’s notable contribution to Indian industry was his vision for affordable mobility. In 2009, Tata fulfilled a personal dream by launching the Tata Nano, the world’s most affordable car. Although the Nano faced commercial challenges, it became a symbol of Tata’s commitment to addressing the needs of ordinary Indians. He famously said, “I saw families on scooters, the father driving, with the elder child standing before him, and his wife sitting behind holding a baby. It led me to wonder whether one could conceive of a safe, affordable, all-weather transport for such a family.” The Nano epitomised Tata’s vision of creating products that could improve the lives of the masses.

Another significant achievement was the public listing of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2004, establishing the group as a major player in the global IT services sector. Today, TCS is one of the world’s largest IT firms, a testament to Tata’s foresight in technology. Similarly, his founding of Tata Teleservices in 1996 marked the group’s entry into telecommunications, laying the foundation for what would become a key part of India’s digital revolution.

A Legacy of Compassion and Philanthropy

Beyond his business achievements, Ratan Tata’s deep commitment to philanthropy and social causes indelibly impacted India’s development. As the head of Tata Trusts, he guided the group’s charitable efforts, focusing on education, healthcare, rural development, and social innovation. Under his leadership, the trusts played a pivotal role in transforming the lives of millions across the country, addressing some of India’s most pressing challenges. Tata’s personal compassion extended beyond human welfare. He was a staunch advocate for animal rights, ensuring that Bombay House, the Tata Group’s headquarters, remained a refuge for stray dogs—a reflection of his belief in a humane and inclusive society.

Tata’s towering legacy was recognised with India’s highest civilian honours. In 2000, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, followed by the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to business and philanthropy. In 2003, he was conferred the Voice&Data Telecom Person of the Year award for helping change the face of Indian telecom with his "vision, grit and charisma".

“Long before the telecom became fashionable among Indian corporates, Ratan Tata initiated his group into the telecom business by taking a personal interest in setting up a telecom venture. Under the leadership of this visionary, the group underwent a successful transition from an old economy giant to a new economy war-horse and is now at the forefront of changing the face of Indian telecom," the V&D award citation read.

Yet, despite these accolades, he was known for his simplicity and humility. His deep love for animals, particularly dogs, was well-known, with his social media posts often highlighting his support for animal welfare organisations.

"In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics," said President Draupadi Murmu, adding, " A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable."

Describing him as a "visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his post on X, said that he was extremely pained by his passing. “He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better,” Modi said in his post.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran remembered him as more than a leader, calling him a mentor and a guide who embodied integrity and innovation. Industrialists like Gautam Adani and Anand Mahindra also hailed his contributions to modern India’s economic growth, recognising his influence on the business landscape and ethical leadership.

Tata continued contributing to business and social causes in his later years, remaining active on public platforms. Even as his health declined, he remained committed to the values of integrity, innovation, and social responsibility that had defined his life.

Ratan Tata’s passing on 9 October 2024 leaves a void in the Tata Group, the Indian industry, and global business. His legacy, defined by innovation, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to improving lives, will continue to inspire future generations.