Rakuten symphony and Tejas networks form alliance to develop open RAN solutions

Rakuten Symphony and Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, have announced a strategic alliance focused on developing integrated Open RAN solutions and exploring joint go-to-market opportunities in India and other regions.

As part of the collaboration, the companies plan to integrate Tejas Networks’ 4G/5G radio portfolio with Rakuten Symphony’s cloud-native Central Unit (CU) and Distributed Unit (DU) software, Operations Support Systems (OSS), and cloud platform. The integration will involve coordinated technical and commercial efforts. The partnership will also assess potential opportunities for the deployment and expansion of 4G and 5G networks in India and globally.

Sharad Sriwastawa, President of Rakuten Symphony, said the collaboration aims to combine each company’s respective technologies to support the development of open and adaptable network systems suited to current telecom requirements.

Kumar N. Sivarajan, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Tejas Networks, stated that the alliance is intended to combine Tejas’s RAN infrastructure with Rakuten Symphony’s software stack to offer a viable network solution to international markets.

Rakuten Symphony is also involved in Open RAN research and development, including work on network quality assurance and edge cloud technologies, in collaboration with Rakuten Mobile. These efforts are supported by research initiatives funded by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO).