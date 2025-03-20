RailTel and NHPC join hands to strengthen IT and cybersecurity infrastructure

RailTel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHPC. The MoU establishes a strategic partnership wherein RailTel will provide a wide range of IT and ICT services to NHPC, enhancing its digital capabilities and security infrastructure.

The agreement was formalized in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, including Sanjai Kumar, CMD of RailTel, and Raj Kumar Chaudhary, CMD of NHPC. This collaboration is expected to strengthen NHPC’s digital infrastructure while leveraging RailTel’s extensive expertise in ICT solutions.

Key Highlights of the MoU:

Comprehensive IT and ICT Solutions: RailTel will provide data center (DC) and disaster recovery (DR) services, ensuring NHPC's critical operations are secure and resilient.

Cybersecurity Enhancement: A Security Operations Center (SOC) will be established to monitor, detect, and prevent cyber threats, enhancing NHPC’s security framework.

CCTV Surveillance Solutions: RailTel will set up advanced surveillance systems to improve security across NHPC facilities.

IT/OT Infrastructure Support: NHPC will receive IT and operational technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and digital transformation.

This partnership will enable NHPC to utilize RailTel’s expertise and infrastructure for improved operational efficiency, robust cybersecurity measures, and seamless IT solutions. The collaboration also ensures compliance with central government norms and cybersecurity protocols, making NHPC's digital ecosystem more secure and future-ready.

The MoU between RailTel and NHPC marks a significant step towards digital transformation in India's hydropower sector. By integrating RailTel’s cutting-edge ICT solutions, NHPC will strengthen its technological infrastructure, improve efficiency, and enhance security measures. This partnership reinforces RailTel’s position as a trusted digital solutions provider while enabling NHPC to meet future operational and cybersecurity challenges effectively.