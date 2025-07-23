Qualcomm introduces AI-powered XR glasses to redefine digital interaction

Qualcomm’s new approach to XR is deeply integrating AI. It allows these smart glasses to interpret visual and audio inputs, leading to more personalised and context-aware experiences. The company’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 and AR1+ Gen 1 chipsets are specifically designed for these smart glasses, which include on-device AI capabilities.

The AI integration enables functions such as voice commands and real-time translation to be processed directly on the device, reducing reliance on cloud connectivity and enhancing privacy. Live demonstrations have shown small language models (SLMs) running on these glasses, capable of answering queries instantly.

For more complex tasks, Qualcomm employs a distributed spatial computing model. This system intelligently shares AI workloads between the glasses, connected smartphones, and edge cloud infrastructure. This ensures high performance without compromising the sleek design or battery life of the glasses. Key machine perception technologies, including positional tracking, hand tracking, scene understanding, and object recognition, contribute to the immersive and interactive nature of these devices.

Underlying platforms

Qualcomm's vision is built on its Snapdragon XR Platforms, which currently power over 100 mixed reality, virtual reality, and augmented reality devices globally. Notable platforms include the Snapdragon XR2 5G Platform, which combines 5G connectivity with AI for extended reality experiences, and the newer Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and XR2+ Gen 2 platforms, designed for high-performance VR/MR headsets.

Qualcomm is collaborating with various partners to expand the XR ecosystem. In India, a partnership with Lenskart aims to bring AI-enabled smart eyewear to consumers. Other collaborations include Meta (for devices like Meta Quest and Ray-Ban Meta glasses), Google Android XR, Lenovo (with its ThinkReality A3 smart glasses), Motorola, OPPO, and Xiaomi. These partnerships are crucial for refining the technology and making XR accessible to a wider audience.