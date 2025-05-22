Qualcomm and Advantech join forces to drive edge AI innovation in IoT

Qualcomm Technologies and Advantech announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating edge AI innovation across industrial and embedded IoT applications at COMPUTEX 2025. This partnership marks a key milestone in advancing intelligent, autonomous systems by integrating Qualcomm’s high-performance AI technologies with Advantech’s robust edge computing platforms.

Advertisment

As part of this collaboration, Advantech has become a key partner in Qualcomm Technologies’ IoT ecosystem. The company is adopting Qualcomm’s Dragonwing portfolio, unveiled earlier this year, across various product lines, including embedded modules, smart panels, AI cameras, edge AI systems, and robotic controllers. Specifically, the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor and the Dragonwing IQ8 and IQ9 platforms are being embedded into Advantech's latest solutions for sectors such as robotics, smart manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and urban infrastructure.

The joint effort also focuses on empowering developers to build and scale edge AI solutions more efficiently. By combining Qualcomm’s enablement platforms like Edge Impulse and Foundries.io with Advantech’s EdgeAI SDK, the partnership provides a no-code or low-code environment for rapid model training and deployment. This initiative supports faster time-to-market and encourages innovation within the embedded systems community.

The integration of Qualcomm’s AI performance and ultra-low latency processing with Advantech’s hardware expertise is expected to deliver intelligent edge computing capabilities that operate independently of cloud infrastructure. These capabilities are essential for real-time decision-making in mission-critical environments, enhancing operational efficiency and security.

Advertisment

This collaboration reflects the shared vision of both companies to create a scalable and connected edge AI ecosystem. By combining advanced connectivity, AI acceleration, and developer-friendly tools, Qualcomm and Advantech aim to drive widespread adoption of next-generation AI-powered IoT solutions.

And, with the edge AI market expanding rapidly, this partnership positions both companies to play a central role in shaping the future of intelligent industrial and embedded systems. The solutions emerging from this collaboration are expected to bring transformative improvements in automation, responsiveness, and data-driven intelligence across various sectors.