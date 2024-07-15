PM Modi Inauguarates INS Towers, B-Wing at BKC, Mumbai

The Indian Newspaper Society announced the inauguration of INS Towers, B-Wing, situated in the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Today marks a momentous day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the INS Towers, B-Wing at BKC, Mumbai. The event was a resounding success, attended by the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other dignitaries, industry leaders, and members of the print media fraternity.

PM Modi's Inaugural Address and Future Directions

The inauguration ceremony began with the ceremonial unveiling of the plaque, followed by a warm welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Rakesh Sharma, the President of the Indian Newspaper Society. This was followed by an address from the Prime Minister.

Rakesh Sharma, President of the INS, also urged the Prime Minister to address the recent issue of Self Declaration Certificates and other concerns raised with the Finance Minister during a recent interaction.

The Prime Minister delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the importance of the print media industry in India's growth and development. In his address, Narendra Modi emphasized the pivotal role of print media in disseminating news and strengthening India's media landscape. He underscored the media's historical role as a spokesperson for current affairs and stressed its significance in shaping the country's future direction over the next crucial 25 years.

The Prime Minister urged the media industry to align with governmental initiatives aimed at benefiting the people of India, emphasizing their non-partisan nature devoid of any political agendas or vote bank politics. He also encouraged publishers to promote tourism through interstate promotional campaigns, leveraging the media's outreach.

Global Presence and Digital Expansion

Highlighting the need for a global presence, the Prime Minister advised publishers to consider translating their publications into languages spoken in United Nations countries, utilizing microsites and social media for global outreach. He emphasized the importance of digital editions in amplifying India's voice on the global stage.

INS Towers, B-Wing, is set to become a landmark in Mumbai’s print media sector. Its strategic location in BKC, coupled with state-of-the-art facilities, makes it an ideal hub for print media. It is a centrally air-conditioned, state-of-the-art building with 14 floors.

We once again extend our heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other dignitaries for their gracious presence and support.

The inauguration of INS Towers, B-Wing, marks a new chapter in our journey toward excellence and sustainability in the print media industry.