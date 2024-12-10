PM e-Vidya introduces Indian sign language channel for inclusion

The Government of India has introduced Channel 31 on DTH, dedicated to Indian Sign Language (ISL), as part of the PM e-Vidya initiative. This channel, launched by Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jayant Chaudhary, is designed for hearing-impaired students, educators, and organisations, supporting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's goal of fostering inclusivity and standardising ISL across the nation.

Purpose and Scope

Channel 31 provides ISL-based content to enhance learning experiences for hearing-impaired individuals. This complements efforts by the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC) and NCERT to translate textbooks and teaching materials into ISL by 2026. The channel also supports special educators and interpreters, creating a comprehensive ISL ecosystem.

Integration with PM e-Vidya

Launched in 2020 under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, PM e-Vidya is a multi-platform digital education initiative aimed at bridging the learning gap, especially in rural areas. Its offerings include:

DIKSHA: A national digital platform providing high-quality e-content.

DTH Channels: Expanded from 12 to 200 channels for multilingual supplementary education.

Expanded from 12 to 200 channels for multilingual supplementary education. SWAYAM: A platform for online courses and higher education with credit transfer.

Radio and Podcasts: Educational content via radio and CBSE podcasts like Shiksha Vani.

Educational content via radio and CBSE podcasts like Shiksha Vani. Virtual Labs: Interactive science and mathematics labs for critical learning.

PM e-Vidya's innovative approach has gained international recognition, winning UNESCO’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize in 2022 for its use of ICT during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

The ISL DTH channel under PM e-Vidya is a major step toward inclusive education, empowering hearing-impaired students nationwide. This initiative represents India’s commitment to equitable, quality education for all.