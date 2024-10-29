OTTplay Premium partners with JioCinema

OTTplay Premium, announced a strategic partnership with JioCinema, further strengthening its content portfolio and enhancing the streaming experience for its users. OTTplay Premium is an extension of the platform OTTplay and since the launch of OTTplay Premium, the platform has provided a carefully chosen assortment of material from 40 top OTT platforms, tailored to the individual tastes of each user.

With this partnership, OTTplay Premium subscribers will now have access to JioCinema’s premium content library, including popular shows such as Bigg Boss, Game of Thrones, movies which also include regional superhits and live TV channels like Colors, Comedy Central and MTV Beats. In addition to all the new exciting content, subscribers will also benefit from premium titles sourced from HBO and Peacock, renowned for their critically acclaimed shows and films.

JioCinema’s content will be initially available through OTTplay’s Android and iOS apps, and subsequently on desktop and smart TVs in the next few weeks, thus ensuring a smooth and seamless experience across multiple platforms.

Commenting on the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay said, “This partnership with JioCinema marks a significant milestone in OTTplay’s journey to become the ultimate destination for content discovery and streaming. By offering access to JioCinema’s rich catalog, including exclusive originals, we are broadening our content library to meet the diverse preferences of our users. With this integration, we are confident that OTTplay Premium will continue to lead the market in providing personalized, high-quality content across all regions of India.”

This collaboration is claimed to play a notable role in expanding and diversifying OTTplay’s offerings, providing users access to an even larger pool of local and international content. With this boost in sports programs, and inclusion of highly anticipated Jio Originals and iconic series from HBO and Peacock, OTTplay Premium can now drive engagement anticipating to lead the OTT aggregation space.

With the inclusion of JioCinema, OTTplay Premium now provides access to 38+ OTT services, covering 10+ languages and 18+ genres.