Optiemus partners with LS Spectrum to introduce Drone Spectrum Analysers in India

Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom , has partnered with LS Spectrum Solutions, a subsidiary of Germany-based LS Telecom AG, to introduce drone-based spectrum analyser solutions in India. This strategic collaboration aligns with India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, with OUS set to assemble LS Spectrum’s products locally at its Noida facility

Advertisment

Initially, OUS will market and distribute LS Spectrum’s advanced drone-based spectrum analysis solutions, targeting sectors like defence, telecommunications, and civil aviation. These drones enable real-time spectrum monitoring, enhancing efficiency in managing communication frequencies while addressing challenges such as unauthorised cellular activity in sensitive areas like prisons.

The partnership strengthens OUS’s defence portfolio by incorporating LS Spectrum’s expertise in technologies such as spectrum surveillance, signals intelligence, and electronic countermeasures. Additionally, it paves the way for exploring new opportunities in spectrum management and monitoring solutions.

Ashok Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom, highlighted the collaboration’s role in enhancing the company’s defence and homeland security offerings while advancing the ‘Make in India’ vision. Meanwhile, Prasad Kerkar, Director at LS Spectrum, expressed optimism about the Indian market, emphasising the solutions’ potential to transform spectrum monitoring and bolster national security.

Advertisment

With India’s drone industry projected to grow to USD 23 billion by 2030, the partnership marks a significant step toward advancing indigenous technology and infrastructure.