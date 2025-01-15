Optiemus partners with KunWay to manufacture drones in India

Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited (OUS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited (a telecommunications and electronics manufacturing group in India), today announced its partnership with KunWay Technology, a Taiwan-based drone manufacturing company, to produce their extensive range of drones in India. OUS will be responsible for selling, manufacturing, and localising some of the selected products for the Indian market. The partnership also aims to explore KunWay’s broader product portfolio on a case-by-case basis. This announcement is significant, especially as it coincides with the Indian government's declaration of 2025 as the Year of Reforms for the Indian Defence sector.

"Make In India" vision

The partnership demonstrates the commitment of both companies to contribute to the Make in India vision, with OUS leveraging its local expertise and infrastructure to manufacture KunWay’s drone products at its state-of-the-art facilities in Noida, India.

KunWay is based at the Chiayi AI Drone Centre in Taiwan. The company is dedicated to drone product and AI system design and development, providing tailored solutions for various drone applications. It has customers in the USA and Japan and continues to integrate AI technology to ensure precise operations, optimising products according to the evolving needs of its global clientele.

Ashok Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom, said, “We are delighted to partner with KunWay to advance their localisation efforts in drone manufacturing in India. This partnership is a significant testament to India’s growing technological prowess. We are witnessing rapid adoption of technology, particularly in the domains of defence and homeland security. In response to these developments, we are keen to expand our product portfolio for the Indian market. Our collaboration with KunWay aligns with this goal, and we aim to launch their products in India, localise them to meet the needs of defence and homeland security, and position India as a global leader in drone manufacturing.”

David Chung Yi Liu, President & CEO of KunWay Technology, said, “India is an exciting and dynamic market for us, and we are thrilled to contribute to India's growth story and the Make in India vision with the support of Optiemus. The pace of technology adoption across industries has never been faster, and with India’s growing capabilities, it will be one of our key focus markets. This collaboration also presents a greater opportunity to meet the needs of our other international clients by manufacturing and exporting certain products from India.”

The Indian government is actively working to establish the country as a global hub for drone manufacturing, recognising the transformative potential of emerging technologies in modern warfare. In recent years, the focus has intensified on expanding India’s drone ecosystem, particularly within the defence sector, which is poised for substantial economic growth. According to the recent EY-FICCI report, Making India the Drone Hub of the World, the drone and components industry has the potential to significantly strengthen India’s manufacturing capabilities, with an estimated market value of approximately USD 23 billion by 2030. This concerted effort not only underscores India’s commitment to technological advancement but also positions the country as a key player in the global drone economy.