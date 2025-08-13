Optiemus launches made-in-India screen protectors with Corning glass

Electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom has launched RhinoTech, a tempered glass screen protector brand made in India with glass engineered by Corning. The product will be manufactured at the company’s Noida facility and will initially target the premium smartphone segment. Sales are scheduled to begin at the end of September 2025 through the RhinoTech website and authorised retail outlets in select cities.

Advertisment

The company expects RhinoTech to generate Rs 1,800–2,000 crore in revenue by the end of the 2026–27 financial year. The product features anti-microbial glass and, for the first time globally, offers unlimited replacement for up to one year. Each unit will be fog-marked for authenticity.

According to Optiemus, the design combines Corning’s material technology with its manufacturing processes to address the needs of Indian consumers. The company also plans to expand the product line to serve the economy smartphone category in the coming months.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom, said the company aimed to make India a global hub for high-value mobile accessories. “It is our aspiration that every Indian mobile phone user enjoys the assurance of a Make in India tempered glass screen protector, certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards and marked with a fog stamp for the highest quality and protection,” Gupta said.

Advertisment

Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director of Corning India, said the collaboration would give Indian consumers access to screen protectors marked as engineered by Corning. “We believe that this development will support the country’s growing need for providing screen protectors for the mobile consumer electronics industry,” he said.

Addressing India's Unorganised Market

The domestic market for tempered glass screen protectors is projected to reach 400 million pieces, valued at Rs 20,000 crore in 2025. More than 90% of demand is currently met through low-cost imports, resulting in inconsistent quality and a largely unorganised market.

To tackle this, the Bureau of Indian Standards introduced the world’s first standard for “Chemically Tempered Glass Screen Protectors” on 28 July 2025. This regulation aims to ensure quality compliance, standardisation, and consumer trust.

Advertisment

The company highlighted that its RhinoTech launch aligns with this policy framework, aiming to bring standardised, India-made products to both domestic and export markets.