Optical fibre cable rollout in India: Nearly 7 lakh km covered by March 2025

India has shown substantial progress in expanding its optical fibre cable (OFC) network, laying a total of 698,010 route kilometres across the country over the last three years, as of 31 March 2025. This information was shared by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on 31 July 2025.
Among the states, Kerala leads with 81,764 route kilometres of OFC laid, followed closely by Tamil Nadu at 86,944 route kilometres. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also show significant progress, with 70,544 route kilometres and 65,270 route kilometres, respectively. These figures highlight the concentrated efforts in various regions to bolster digital infrastructure. The ongoing expansion of the OFC network plays a role in supporting broadband penetration and digital services across India.
|
State/UT Name
|
Total Optical Fibre Cable Laid
(in route Kilometres)
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT)
|
332
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
70544
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
2859
|
Assam
|
19288
|
Bihar
|
11480
|
Chandigarh (UT)
|
1558
|
Chhattisgarh
|
14629
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT)
|
189
|
Delhi (UT)
|
7951
|
Goa
|
520
|
Gujarat
|
14767
|
Haryana
|
6027
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
5488
|
Jammu and Kashmir (UT)
|
10072
|
Jharkhand
|
14065
|
Karnataka
|
21812
|
Kerala
|
81764
|
Ladakh (UT)
|
1187
|
Lakshadweep (UT)
|
20
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
22925
|
Maharashtra
|
56211
|
Manipur
|
2171
|
Meghalaya
|
3335
|
Mizoram
|
1594
|
Nagaland
|
1957
|
Odisha
|
18773
|
Puducherry (UT)
|
31
|
Punjab
|
41326
|
Rajasthan
|
37706
|
Sikkim
|
1005
|
Tamil Nadu
|
86944
|
Telangana
|
65270
|
Tripura
|
386
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
41980
|
Uttarakhand
|
8382
|
West Bengal
|
23461
|
Grand Total
|
698010
The widespread laying of OFC is aimed at enhancing digital connectivity and supporting the nation’s growing digital infrastructure. Several states and Union Territories have significantly contributed to this expansion, with some regions demonstrating particularly rapid development.