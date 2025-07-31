Subscribe

Optical fibre cable rollout in India: Nearly 7 lakh km covered by March 2025

India laid 698,010 route KM of Optical Fibre Cable by March 2025, a significant three-year expansion. Kerala (81,764 km) and Tamil Nadu (86,944 km) lead, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also showing strong growth.

Voice&Data Bureau
New Update
India has shown substantial progress in expanding its optical fibre cable (OFC) network, laying a total of 698,010 route kilometres across the country over the last three years, as of 31 March 2025. This information was shared by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on 31 July 2025.

Among the states, Kerala leads with 81,764 route kilometres of OFC laid, followed closely by Tamil Nadu at 86,944 route kilometres. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also show significant progress, with 70,544 route kilometres and 65,270 route kilometres, respectively. These figures highlight the concentrated efforts in various regions to bolster digital infrastructure. The ongoing expansion of the OFC network plays a role in supporting broadband penetration and digital services across India.

State/UT Name

Total Optical Fibre Cable Laid

(in route Kilometres)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT)

332

Andhra Pradesh

70544

Arunachal Pradesh

2859

Assam

19288

Bihar

11480

Chandigarh (UT)

1558

Chhattisgarh

14629

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT)

189

Delhi (UT)

7951

Goa

520

Gujarat

14767

Haryana

6027

Himachal Pradesh

5488

Jammu and Kashmir (UT)

10072

Jharkhand

14065

Karnataka

21812

Kerala

81764

Ladakh (UT)

1187

Lakshadweep (UT)

20

Madhya Pradesh

22925

Maharashtra

56211

Manipur

2171

Meghalaya

3335

Mizoram

1594

Nagaland

1957

Odisha

18773

Puducherry (UT)

31

Punjab

41326

Rajasthan

37706

Sikkim

1005

Tamil Nadu

86944

Telangana

65270

Tripura

386

Uttar Pradesh

41980

Uttarakhand

8382

West Bengal

23461

Grand Total

698010
The widespread laying of OFC is aimed at enhancing digital connectivity and supporting the nation’s growing digital infrastructure. Several states and Union Territories have significantly contributed to this expansion, with some regions demonstrating particularly rapid development.