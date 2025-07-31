Optical fibre cable rollout in India: Nearly 7 lakh km covered by March 2025

India has shown substantial progress in expanding its optical fibre cable (OFC) network, laying a total of 698,010 route kilometres across the country over the last three years, as of 31 March 2025. This information was shared by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on 31 July 2025.

Advertisment

Among the states, Kerala leads with 81,764 route kilometres of OFC laid, followed closely by Tamil Nadu at 86,944 route kilometres. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also show significant progress, with 70,544 route kilometres and 65,270 route kilometres, respectively. These figures highlight the concentrated efforts in various regions to bolster digital infrastructure. The ongoing expansion of the OFC network plays a role in supporting broadband penetration and digital services across India.

State/UT Name Total Optical Fibre Cable Laid (in route Kilometres) Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT) 332 Andhra Pradesh 70544 Arunachal Pradesh 2859 Assam 19288 Bihar 11480 Chandigarh (UT) 1558 Chhattisgarh 14629 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT) 189 Delhi (UT) 7951 Goa 520 Gujarat 14767 Haryana 6027 Himachal Pradesh 5488 Jammu and Kashmir (UT) 10072 Jharkhand 14065 Karnataka 21812 Kerala 81764 Ladakh (UT) 1187 Lakshadweep (UT) 20 Madhya Pradesh 22925 Maharashtra 56211 Manipur 2171 Meghalaya 3335 Mizoram 1594 Nagaland 1957 Odisha 18773 Puducherry (UT) 31 Punjab 41326 Rajasthan 37706 Sikkim 1005 Tamil Nadu 86944 Telangana 65270 Tripura 386 Uttar Pradesh 41980 Uttarakhand 8382 West Bengal 23461 Grand Total 698010

Advertisment

The widespread laying of OFC is aimed at enhancing digital connectivity and supporting the nation’s growing digital infrastructure. Several states and Union Territories have significantly contributed to this expansion, with some regions demonstrating particularly rapid development.