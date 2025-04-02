NTT Data to modernise UPS Data Centres in landmark 10-year deal

NTT Data has secured a decade-long strategic collaboration with UPS to drive the modernisation of its IT infrastructure and data centre operations. As one of the world's largest package delivery companies, UPS is undergoing a significant technological overhaul to enhance agility, reduce operational complexity, and support its long-term digital roadmap.

Advertisment

As part of this initiative, NTT Data will acquire and operate one of UPS’s mission-critical data centres. This move marks a significant shift in how UPS manages its core infrastructure, enabling a hybrid model that combines colocation with cloud scalability. The deal also covers the migration of IT workloads to a best-fit environment, leveraging both public cloud and on-premises solutions.

This partnership reflects a growing trend among global enterprises looking to offload physical data centre operations to specialised providers while still maintaining control and security. With NTT Data ranked as the third-largest data centre operator globally, the company brings deep experience in running complex, high-availability environments.

In addition to managing the physical infrastructure, NTT Data will also provide managed services for ongoing optimisation, ensuring UPS's technology stack remains resilient, scalable, and future-ready. The financial efficiency achieved through this arrangement will allow UPS to reallocate resources to more strategic, innovation-led initiatives.

Advertisment

This collaboration underscores the increasing importance of agile digital infrastructure in the logistics industry, where speed, scalability, and real-time insights are essential. By outsourcing infrastructure to a global leader, UPS is aiming to future-proof its operations while staying ahead in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.