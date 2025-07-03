NTT DATA rolls out GenAI Connector to power SAP systems with generative AI

NTT DATA Business Solutions India has launched the GenAI Connector, a purpose-built solution that integrates generative AI capabilities directly into SAP systems. Developed as part of NTT DATA’s global SAP AI enablement program, the GenAI Connector is positioned as a strategic tool to help enterprises innovate faster, enhance decision-making, and derive greater value from their existing SAP infrastructure.

The solution is designed to embed AI at the heart of real business operations, across functions like customer engagement, forecasting, and process optimization, while maintaining the integrity, security, and compliance of SAP environments. With this launch, NTT DATA is targeting enterprises across manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, and other process-intensive sectors looking to evolve their digital core without disrupting daily operations.

According to Krunal Patel, Joint Managing Director of NTT DATA Business Solutions India, the connector is more than a utility. “GenAI Connector is not just a tool, it is a strategic enabler. We have developed it with the core goal of helping businesses embed AI where it matters most: inside real processes, powering real decisions, and delivering real ROI,” he said.

What sets the GenAI Connector apart is its ability to accelerate AI adoption. Through its integration with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and generative AI APIs, the connector allows for rapid prototyping, iterative testing, and production deployment in less than 12 weeks. It also enables SAP customers to augment decision-making by leveraging historical data to simulate outcomes and recommend optimal actions. This helps reduce uncertainty and speeds up high-impact decisions across business units.

The GenAI Connector is already being implemented through AI exploration workshops with Indian enterprises, helping them identify the right use cases, validate early prototypes, and scale solutions based on actual needs. NTT DATA says this human-centered, use-case-driven approach ensures that AI delivers measurable results from day one.

With this rollout, NTT DATA reaffirms its focus on practical innovation, enabling customers to transform business processes securely and at scale by blending SAP strength with generative AI intelligence.