NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks strengthen private 5G security for industry

NTT DATA has partnered with cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks to launch a new managed security service for private 5G networks.

This new offering combines NTT DATA’s Private 5G architecture with Palo Alto Networks’ Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and OT/IoT security subscriptions. The service provides real-time network visibility, automated threat detection, and a Zero Trust security framework to protect industrial and operational technology (OT) environments.

The initiative has been launched globally, with a focus on industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and energy, where secure and reliable connectivity is crucial. The partnership was announced on February 27, 2025 and is now available for enterprises looking to enhance their private 5G security.

Private 5G networks are becoming critical for industries that rely on secure, high-speed connectivity. However, many companies struggle with cybersecurity risks, especially in OT environments. A recent 2024 State of OT Security report by Palo Alto Networks and ABI Research revealed that 70% of industrial organizations experienced cyberattacks in the past year, with 25% facing operational shutdowns.

In terms of addressing this, the new managed service ensures real-time visibility into network traffic, device profiling using AI, and automated threat detection, allowing businesses to proactively mitigate security risks.

Here by integrating Palo Alto Networks’ NGFW security capabilities with NTT DATA’s Private 5G network, the solution enables:

Real-time monitoring of encrypted device communications.

AI-powered device profiling to assess risks.

Zero Trust security to restrict unauthorized access.

Automated threat response for faster attack mitigation.

Fully managed service, ensuring seamless deployment and continuous security updates.

The managed security service is designed to support industries that rely on connected infrastructure. Manufacturers can detect threats in real-time, energy companies can safeguard power grids, and transportation firms can prevent disruptions in logistics and operations.

Roularta Media Group recently implemented NTT DATA’s Private 5G network to improve operations, and CIO Luc Neysens highlighted how the enhanced security capabilities will be a game changer for their business.

With cyber threats on the rise and industries rapidly adopting private 5G, this partnership between NTT DATA and Palo Alto Networks aims to redefine secure connectivity, making it easier for businesses to innovate while staying protected.