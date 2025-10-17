NPST launches NBBL’s Banking Connect to unify India’s internet and mobile banking

NPST, the fintech company, has introduced Banking Connect, a new interoperable platform built by NPCI Bharat BillPay. It is an interoperable internet and mobile banking solution that promises to simplify how banks integrate with India’s digital payments ecosystem.

Advertisment

The solution enables banks to bypass legacy integrations and adopt a unified framework for internet and mobile banking, promising lower costs, faster onboarding, and improved transaction security.

Traditionally, banks have relied on multiple bilateral integrations with payment gateways, an approach that often leads to high maintenance costs, slow onboarding, and inconsistent customer experiences.

With Banking Connect, banks will now be able to use a single NBBL-certified integration to access a wide network of payment partners, reducing infrastructure complexity and enabling faster digital transformation.

Advertisment

Simplifying operations through interoperability

The platform utilises a microservices-based architecture, providing real-time analytics, policy-driven fraud detection, and standardised settlement frameworks. This design enables banks to cut integration overheads while maintaining operational reliability and scalability.

According to NPST, Banking Connect allows institutions to offer secure, omnichannel experiences across internet and mobile platforms while streamlining merchant onboarding processes. The unified framework also supports India’s push for interoperability in financial services, bridging the gap between banks, fintechs, and merchants.

Strengthening India’s digital payments vision

“Banking Connect brings NBBL’s cutting-edge innovation to the forefront of India’s digital payments ecosystem,” said Deepak Chand Thakur, Chairman and Managing Director at NPST. “By enabling banks to connect once and serve multiple payment aggregators and merchants, we are reducing operational complexity, enhancing transaction security, and empowering banks to deliver a seamless digital banking experience.”

Advertisment

The launch of Banking Connect is expected to build a more cohesive digital banking infrastructure in India, one where interoperability, security, and scalability converge to support the next phase of financial inclusion and innovation.