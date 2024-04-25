NPST Announces Q4 FY24 Results, Reveals 216% Growth in YoY Revenue



NPST, a digital banking and payment technology solutions provider, listed on the NSE SME exchange has announced its strong fourth-quarter and full-year results for the financial year 2024. NPST has reported a significant increase in revenue as well as net profit with a combination of favorable growth in digital payments along with its innovative technology solutions and expanding customer base.

The consolidated FY 2024 annual revenue of NPST surged by 216% to ₹130.08 crore, up from ₹41.13 crore in FY 2023. Additionally, net profit increased by 310% to ₹26.71 crore, a substantial rise from ₹6.52 crore in the previous fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter of FY 2024, NPST has achieved a revenue of ₹44.71 crore, marking a significant 109% increase compared to the same quarter of FY23. The company’s net profit also saw a remarkable increase of 161%, reaching ₹10.02 crore compared to the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In Q4, NPST secured significant orders for its Evok Payments Platform-As-a-Service (PPaaS) offerings from payment aggregators and incremental orders from existing banking clients. The company also diversified into offline payments with Qynx, its QR and SoundBox solution, securing orders from two major banks. Additionally, NPST secured an order for its ODR solution from DCB Bank.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – Q4 FY24

Particulars (₹ Cr) Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 YoY Change Total Revenues 44.71 21.41 108.83 % EBITDA 15.31 6.63 130.92% EBITDA (%) 34.24% 30.97% 328 BPS Net Profit 10.02 3.84 160.90 % NPM (%) 22.41% 17.94% 448 BPS EPS (Rs) 5.17 1.98 161.10%

Consolidated Financial Highlights – H2 FY24

Particulars (₹ Cr) H2 FY24 H2 FY23 YoY Change Total Revenues 76.78 31.72 142.06 % EBITDA 26.29 10.06 161.33 % EBITDA (%) 34.24% 31.72% 252 BPS Net Profit 16.55 5.65 192.90 % NPM (%) 21.56% 17.81% 374 BPS EPS (Rs) 8.54 2.91 193.50%

Consolidated Financial Highlights – FY24

Particulars (₹ Cr) FY24 FY23 YoY Change Total Revenues 130.08 41.13 216.27 % EBITDA 43.70 12.38 252.99 % EBITDA (%) 33.59% 30.10% 350 BPS Net Profit 26.71 6.52 309.66 % NPM (%) 20.53% 15.85% 468 BPS EPS (Rs) 13.78 3.36 310.12 %

Commenting on the results Ashish Aggarwal, Co-founder, and Joint MD, NPST said; “We are proud to have delivered on our commitments, with a record-breaking performance across all metrics – organic revenue growth, PAT, and earnings per share. These results reflect the strong fundamentals of our business. We anticipate continued positive momentum and are dedicated to maintaining our upward trajectory."

Commenting on the company’s performance, Deepak Chand Thakur, Co-Founder and CEO of NPST, stated; "NPST closed out 2024 with accelerated organic revenue growth of 216%, demonstrating a strong focus to delivering on our financial commitment. The results highlight our strong standing as a trusted technology partner to banks and fintechs in the payments ecosystem. Our consistent performance is enabled by a combination of NPST’s unique business model, investments in technology, growing customer base, and talented team. We are optimistic about our future and our ability to drive further innovation and value in the digital payments space.”

NPST anticipates significant growth potential in person-to-merchant digital payments, aiming to tap into new payment flows and market segments. Their unique business model, bridging banks and Fintechs, positions them well for future digital opportunities. To sustain growth, NPST will focus on three key strategies: enhancing technology through Innovation Labs, expanding services on EvoK PPaaS, and investing in leadership development for scalability and improved business performance.