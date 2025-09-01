Nokia to upgrade Vortex’s IP edge and transport infrastructure in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat

Nokia has been selected by the Vortex Group to modernise its IP edge and transport networks across Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat. The upgraded IP aggregation and edge infrastructure will support higher broadband speeds and allow Vortex to extend its services to underserved regions in these states. The initiative will also enhance network access for over 150 smaller ISPs connected to Vortex, enabling them to deliver more reliable and scalable internet services to local communities.

As part of the upgrade, Vortex will deploy Nokia’s Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) solution to streamline its network infrastructure. The project involves consolidating several lower-capacity BNGs into a single, scalable system capable of supporting more than 200,000 subscribers. This move is expected to reduce both capital and operational expenditure while improving overall reliability. The new infrastructure will also support the introduction of higher-speed broadband plans and facilitate rapid expansion across the three states. In addition to expanding its retail services, Vortex is strengthening its internal backbone network to support long-term growth, wider regional coverage, and potential wholesale partnerships.

The transition to a Layer 3 (L3) IP/MPLS-based architecture from the current Layer 2 (L2) framework is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency and network capacity. As part of the deployment, Nokia will supply its 7250 IXR series routers and 7750 SR-1 BNG, replacing legacy BNGs and switches with modern, high-capacity solutions designed for scalability.

Vineet Nishar (Lalu), Managing Director at Vortex Group, commented:

"Upgrading to an IP/MPLS network with Nokia’s technology enables us to deliver improved broadband reliability, capacity, and speed. This transformation supports our expansion into Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities across Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat, helping to bridge the digital divide and extend internet access to more households and businesses."

Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Business Development for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India, added,"As broadband usage continues to rise, service providers require networks that can scale efficiently without compromising reliability. Our 7750 SR-1 BNG and 7250 IXR routers will support Vortex in modernising their infrastructure, reducing operational complexity, and enhancing services for both current and future customers."

In a separate context, Nayal also commented on a similar collaboration with Netplus, "By working with Netplus, we are supporting the development of India’s next-generation broadband infrastructure. Our solutions are designed to offer the performance, scalability, and automation needed to handle data-intensive applications such as IPTV, while improving network reliability and energy efficiency."