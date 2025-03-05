Nokia supports Vi’s 5G launch readiness and 4G expansion targets

Nokia supports Vodafone Idea with its latest 5G and 4G baseband and radio modules as the operator prepares for the phased rollout of 5G services in key markets. At the same time, Vi, having secured equity funding over the past few quarters, is rapidly expanding its 4G network.

2025 marks a significant milestone for Vi as it readies its network for the commercial launch of 5G services in March. Nokia, serving as the 5G technology solution provider, has completed all equipment deliveries, and deployment is progressing rapidly.

Nokia is also accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 4G network by rolling out new sites, introducing additional technologies, and increasing spectrum bandwidth on existing sites. By March 2025 alone, Nokia is set to deliver over 60,000 technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites. Additionally, ultra-lean sites are being deployed to enhance service experience in densely populated urban areas.

Nokia is deploying its market-leading AirScale portfolio, including Multi-Radio Access Technology (RAT) baseband units and radio modules, all powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology to provide superior coverage and capacity. The network management system is also being upgraded with the new MantaRay series of products. Furthermore, Nokia will progressively introduce its next-generation AirScale Multi-RAT Outdoor compact baseband through a phased implementation.

“We are driving investments, and the speed of capital expenditure deployment is set to accelerate in the coming quarters. Nokia remains our valued long-term partner, consistently delivering exceptional support, and as expected, Nokia’s assistance in recent quarters has been fantastic. We are working closely with Nokia to provide 5G services to our customers as soon as possible. The rapid 4G expansion by Nokia will also enhance Vi’s coverage and capacity, enabling us to offer a superior customer experience,” said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea.

“As the demand for reliable and high-performing networks continues to grow, our collaboration with Vi will help address the evolving needs of both retail consumers and businesses. We have achieved exceptionally fast delivery and deployment of 5G and 4G sites for Vi. This partnership also demonstrates our commitment to empowering our partners with cutting-edge technology, fostering enhanced connectivity, and unlocking new business opportunities,” said Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President & Country Head, Nokia (India).