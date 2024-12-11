Nokia deploys AI-powered MantaRay SON in Vi's 4G/5G networks

Nokia today announced the successful deployment of its AI-powered MantaRay SON (Self-Organizing Networks) solution in Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) 4G and soon-to-be-launched 5G networks across India. This implementation claims to ensure seamless, high-capacity, and energy-efficient connectivity for Vi customers. The innovative, self-organising solution will optimise more than 1 million 4G and 5G cells, making it one of the largest SON deployments globally.

MantaRay SON is an AI-powered, multi-vendor network optimisation platform that uses advanced machine learning (ML) algorithms and self-configuring modules to autonomously enhance network performance and operational efficiency. Unlike traditional manual methods, MantaRay SON continuously learns and adapts, autonomously analysing network traffic patterns, detecting anomalies, and optimising resources without human intervention.

The MantaRay SON solution is a virtualised platform, allowing seamless integration with Vi’s existing network infrastructure while offering significant flexibility in deployment.

The SON is said to perform an average of 700,000 autonomous changes per day within Vi's network.

One of the most compelling aspects of MantaRay SON is its ability to significantly reduce energy consumption through intelligent traffic management and optimised resource allocation.

This deployment strengthens the longstanding collaboration between Nokia and Vi, highlighting their joint commitment to AI-driven telecom transformation. Earlier this year, Nokia signed a three-year network modernisation agreement with Vi to upgrade its 4G infrastructure and expand its 5G footprint across India.

Jagbir Singh, CTO of Vodafone Idea, said, “We are excited to introduce AI in our network, in collaboration with Nokia’s AI-driven MantaRay SON, leveraging the most advanced innovation of the decade. By harnessing AI, we are transforming our network operations to be more sustainable, agile, and energy-efficient, while delivering best-in-class service to our customers. We are ready for the challenges of the digital future and its demands, especially as we roll out 5G services.”

Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Nokia (India), said, “This deal underscores Nokia’s leadership in delivering advanced SON solutions and positions Vi at the forefront of AI-driven telecom transformation in India. By using Nokia’s AI-powered MantaRay SON solution, Vi is equipped to set a new standard for network operational efficiency and customer experience in one of the world’s largest mobile markets.”