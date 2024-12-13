Nokia 5G 360 camera: AI and real-time monitoring for industries

Nokia claims to have unveiled the first industrial 360-degree camera with 5G capabilities. The camera has integrated security hardware and cyber-secure software, and it is built for severe industrial environments. "The camera is the result of long-term extensive Nokia multimedia research and contains many of Nokia's ground-breaking innovations," the company said in a statement.

The camera offers 8K streaming with minimal latency, high-resolution 360-degree video and spatial audio, and it is shock-resistant and waterproof (IP67). It lessens the need for conventional cameras in businesses and entertainment events by supporting transmission across 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

There are two versions of the camera, the Nokia 5G 360 Camera , Extreme Temperature version for use in harsh environments, and the Nokia 360 Camera (Wi-Fi) for 8K streaming. Nokia claims that the camera, when combined with their Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) software, allows for real-time remote applications such as industrial equipment teleoperation, situational awareness, and remote monitoring.

AI Integration

For improved operational safety and efficiency, RXRM's APIs enable smooth integration with AI systems, providing immersive, ultra-HD video and 3D OZO Audio, or spatial audio.



One of the first clients of RXRM is the Finnish business Callio Pyhajarvi. According to Nokia, they have transformed Europe's deepest mine, the 1,445-meter Pyhasalmi Mine, into a multidisciplinary operating environment for research and development, remote operations, training, and leading the way in the development of cutting-edge technology for the mining sector worldwide.

Sami Ranta, General Manager, RXRM, Nokia, said, “Nokia RXRM allows industrial customers to enhance their business processes, saving costs from product support to field operations. Adding a 5G-enabled industrial camera product to RXRM now offers a complete solution for real-time remote use cases such as situational awareness, remote monitoring, teleoperation and stadium scale sports and entertainment events.”