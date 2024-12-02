No OTP delays, TRAI assures users amid new traceability rules

According to recent rumours and social media posts, customers may experience delays in acquiring one-time passwords (OTPs) for services like net banking and Aadhaar verification as of December 1, 2024. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) purportedly imposed new rules that required telecom companies to track every messages across the country, which was the reason for the delay. Since then, TRAI has made it clear that these reports are untrue and baseless.

Advertisment

TRAI responded to the false information in a recent statement on X (previously Twitter), describing it as "factually incorrect." Users received assurances from the regulatory authority that OTP deliveries for necessary transactions would not be hampered or delayed by its new message traceability requirements. Telecom operators are dedicated to delivering uninterrupted services while putting improved security measures for message systems into place, TRAI said.

In particular, the clarification addressed a widely shared story that suggested the new regulations would cause disturbances. "This is factually incorrect," TRAI said emphatically. Access providers are required by TRAI to guarantee message traceability. It won't cause any delays in message delivery.

TRAI basically provided an explanation, citing an article's assertions that it considered to be untrue. The explanation also comes after certain media reports said that OTP-based transactions, including those for e-commerce and financial services, could be delayed or disrupted for customers across telecom networks.

False stories of OTP delays

Advertisment

The rumours started when TRAI implemented a rule that required telecom companies to track the source of bulk texts. This program makes sure that every message can be tracked back to its sender in an effort to stop spam and fraudulent communications. All messages must be traceable from senders to recipients as part of the mandate, which is part of TRAI's attempts to combat spam. The compliance date, which was originally set for November 1, 2024, was moved to November 30, 2024, to give Principal Entities (PEs) and Telemarketers (TMs) more time to make technological improvements and declarations.

A PTI report claims that TRAI verified that access providers have already put the required fixes into place. Nonetheless, extra time for transition was given to guarantee adherence to the rules. Through a number of recurring actions, the regulator reaffirmed its commitment to combating spam without interfering with critical services.

The new rules are a part of larger initiatives to improve cybersecurity and fight spam, TRAI stressed. TRAI implemented sanctions for illegal commercial calls earlier this year, which include disconnecting and placing violators on a two-year blacklist. Between August and October 2024, complaints regarding spam calls decreased by 20%, demonstrating the effectiveness of these actions.