NIXI and MeitY to Unveil BhashaNet Portal for Digital Inclusion across India

In a significant step towards fostering digital inclusion nationwide, the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is set to introduce the BhashaNet portal during the upcoming Universal Acceptance (UA) Day event. Scheduled for 21 March 2024, at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, this unveiling marks the collaborative efforts of NIXI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in championing UA.

This joint initiative between NIXI and MeitY underscores their shared dedication to advancing digital inclusivity and promoting UA, with active support from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and the Internet Governance division of MeitY. Themed "BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance," the event signifies NIXI's commitment to enabling individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds to seamlessly engage in the digital realm.

UA Day aims to mobilize stakeholders and raise awareness about the importance of UA readiness in today's digital landscape. It will feature a series of sessions, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, and technical workshops, led by eminent speakers representing various sectors. These discussions will center on the significance of UA and the strategies required to achieve widespread acceptance.

The event will be graced by the esteemed presence of Shri S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, who will serve as the Chief Guest, reaffirming the government's staunch support for digital inclusivity endeavors. Additionally, Shri Shushil Pal, Joint Secretary of MeitY, will also attend, highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to initiatives aimed at fostering digital inclusivity and UA.

Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO of NIXI, expressed his anticipation for the event, emphasizing the pivotal role of universal acceptance in realizing digital inclusivity. He stated, "Through UA Day, we reinforce our commitment to bridging linguistic divides and ensuring every voice is heard in the digital sphere."